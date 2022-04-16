Alagappan Visits Temple On Tamil New Year

Famous TV actor Alagappan is also known for his work as a presenter on shows. Shuffling between his job as a notable anchor and a popular comedian isn’t an easy task for him. However, he manages to take out some time from his busy schedule and share updates from his life on social media.

Alagappan is quite active on Instagram. His reels mostly show him dancing to the latest songs and trying out popular trends with fellow actors from his comedy show. He has an army of fans, who love his content online. His posts also get a lot of likes because of this.

His latest post has now gone viral on social media. He has shared the photos of himself with a congratulatory message on the eve of Tamil New Year on April 14. In the picture, he can be seen holding a jug of milk on his head, taking it to the Amman temple to pay his respects.

Although the actor has had a different way of sharing congratulatory messages with posts on such special occasions, his latest Instagram entry prompted many of his fans and followers to share, like and comment on the post, making it viral.

Alagappan is known to have hosted the show Galatta Pongal on Zee Tamil TV. He was also a special guest on Junior Super Stars, which recently aired on Zee Tamil.

The actor and his wife appeared on Zee Tamil’s Romeo And Juliet together. He is currently known for playing the lead roles in the shows Amman 3 and Udanpirappe, among others.

