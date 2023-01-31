Actress Alaya F, who made her debut in Bollywood alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman, is celebrating her three years in the acting industry. On Tuesday, January 31, she walked down memory lane to share a string of behind-the-scenes glimpses from her maiden film to mark its third anniversary. Along with the stills came a heartwarming note wherein the actress summed up her journey in the showbiz world. Calling Jawaani Jaaneman a film that changed her life, she expressed her greatest gratitude to the makers and the movie’s team.

“My debut film Jawaani Jaaneman released 3 years ago today! A film that changed my life forever, gave me all my confidence, and set up the most incredible foundation for the rest of my career. Jawaani Jaaneman will always have the biggest and most special place in my heart, mind, and career every time I think about this film, all I feel is overwhelming gratitude," wrote Alaya F.

Besides the BTS pictures, Alaya F also recalled the memories of receiving awards and critical acclamation for essaying the role of Tia Singh in her debut film. Take a look at the post here:

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the comedy-drama explored the life of a property broker and party-animal Jazz (Saif Ali Khan) in London, who remained a bachelor for his entire life. Trouble began when he suddenly had to confront his 20-year-old pregnant daughter, who he did not know even existed. Besides Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan, the movie also starred Tabu in a key role.

After Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F played the lead role opposite Kartik Aaryan in the psychological thriller Freddy. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the dark movie showed how the lines between love and obsession get blurred in the life of an introverted dentist after a woman manipulates him to commit a murder.

Though Alaya F has appeared only in two movies so far, she has multiple projects in the pipeline including Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, which is set to release in February. Apart from this, she also has Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani, U Turn, and Sri in the pipeline.

