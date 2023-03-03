Alaya F Says Shooting for Sri Is 'Wonderful Experience,' Calls Co-star Rajkummar Rao 'Incredible' | Exclusive

On Thursday, the cast of Sri took to social media and announced that the upcoming biopic on the life of Srikant Bholla, a visually challenged successful industrialist, is all set to hit the theatres on September 15 this year. In November last year, actors Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F kick-started the shoot of the film, which also features Sharad Kelkar and south star Jyothika, who makes her return to the Hindi film industry 25 years after her debut project, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998). Sri will mark Alaya’s fourth release but details about her character is still kept under wraps.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Alaya stated that she is elated to work and share screen space with Rajkummar - who plays the titular character in the film - for the first time. Speaking about it, she said, “The shoot is going really well. I shot for only a few days in December and resumed it in January this year. Whatever I’ve shot for so far has been a wonderful experience. The team is lovely. Raj is just incredible."

Advertisement

Happy to be working alongside Jyothika, she shared, “Jyothika ma’am is lovely and wonderful. We met at a dinner when everyone came together where we were just sitting together and chatting. Everyone at that table was having discussions on the industry and I was there just listening to them, absorbing all of it and trying to learn. It was quite amazing."

Alaya, who received rave reviews for her recent performance in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s romance drama, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, added, “I feel very grateful to be able to work with such amazing people. They aren’t just talented but are genuinely nice. It’s a wonderful feeling to get up and go to work and be a part of such a positive environment."

The 25-year-old might be only three years old in the film industry but she has already caught the attention of many filmmakers and the audience. But she still experiences moments and episodes of epiphany. Shedding light on the same, the Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) and Freddy (2022) actor said, “I’ve had moments where I pinch myself for every film that I’ve done and tell myself, ‘Oh my god, is this my life?’ I feel the same when responses come in for my work and I see people being so loving towards my performances. I feel so much gratitude for the way people perceive me and compliment me, be it Anurag sir, Saif (Ali Khan; actor) sir, Shashanka (Ghosh; filmmaker) sir, Kartik (Aaryan; actor) or Ekta (Kapoor; producer) ma’am putting their faith in me."

Advertisement

Going forward, Alaya has her plate full with films like U Turn - the Hindi remake of the 2016 Kannada thriller of the same name - and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani, alongside Sri. And what fills her up with immense joy and thankfulness is the fact that seasoned filmmakers are placing their trust in a young actor like her. “When someone works with you, it means that they’re putting their faith in you because they believe that you can do justice to their projects. When the audience watches your films and appreciates them, that’s another form of validation. I’m getting validation from all incredible people within the industry and even the audience that watches my work. It’s just an amazing feeling. It makes me want to work harder and give my best every day," she remarked.

Read all the Latest Movies News here