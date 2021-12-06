Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account After Interview About Shooting Incident on Rust Set

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his two Twitter accounts following his tell-all interview about the Halyna Hutchins shooting accident that took place on the set of the movie ‘Rust’. Fox News was the first to notice that Baldwin’s Twitter is gone on December 5. It’s unclear why he decided to delete the account labeled @AlecBaldwin as neither the actor nor his representative has offered an explanation to his move, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The star used to have two Twitter accounts, one of which he was much more active and was the one he used to previously issue statements about the fatal shooting. Meanwhile, his other account under the handler @AlecBaldwln____ remains live. The 63-year-old rarely tweets on the currently existing account, with his latest tweet being from October 19. Prior to that, it was only active in June.

Advertisement

During the interview, Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger. “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger," he stressed. “So, you never pulled the trigger?" When asked for confirmation, to which Baldwin responded. “No, no, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them."

When asked if he feels guilt, he replied, “No. no." He then elaborated, “I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly."

He added, “I have dreams about this constantly now. I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse."

Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured in October after Baldwin discharged a weapon during a rehearsal that contained what authorities suspect was a live round. The incident, which remains under investigation, has renewed calls for better safety practices on sets with regards to the use of weapons.

Following the interview, his wife Hilaria Baldwin showed her support on Instagram. One day after the interview, she posted a picture of them kissing and wrote, “‘I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.’ These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died. I remember saying that phrase over and over again."

Advertisement

She praised her husband for the interview, “I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you. You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you.

“You and I don’t always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply. So I go back to, ‘I am here, I love you, and I’m going to take care of you’. We honour Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again."

Advertisement

Baldwin later replied in the comment section, “I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family I’m the luckiest guy on Earth."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.