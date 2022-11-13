Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Blaming Crew Members of Negligence on Sets of Rust, Details Inside

Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit over last year’s fatal shooting on the set of Rust, alleging negligence of several of the film’s crew members while seeking to “clear his name." The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, names the western’s first assistant director, armourer, ammunition supplier and prop master as defendants.

Baldwin, who was sued after the shooting, “seeks to clear his name" and hold the defendants “accountable for their misconduct," according to the counterclaim filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court by his attorney, Luke Nikas.

He wrote, “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly offset and was a safety risk to those around her."

Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez-Reed, told The Washington Post that Baldwin was the one to blame for the shooting. “Baldwin is solely responsible for this tragedy," Bowles explained. “He declined training on the cross draw, and pointed a weapon, and had his finger on the trigger."

Baldwin was inside a building on Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., practising cocking the gun when it went off, killing cinematographer Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. It was not clear why the prop had live ammunition.

According to interviews conducted by the Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Office, people on the set saw and heard Halls retrieve a .45 Long Colt revolver from Gutierrez-Reed, announce it was a “cold gun" and hand it to Baldwin. The industry term means there are no live rounds in a weapon.

A New Mexico medical examiner ruled the death of Hutchins an accident after she was shot in the chest. An FBI report suggested that the gun could not have fired without its trigger having been pulled.

Baldwin’s lawsuit is the latest since the shooting. Gutierrez-Reed sued Kenney, saying he was liable for the live ammunition on set. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell sued several people, including Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and Halls, over workplace safety allegations. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins’s husband, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit this year against Baldwin and other entities involved in the production, seeking compensatory and punitive damages. The defendants settled the lawsuit last month.

