Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun, Leaves Cinematographer Dead, Director Wounded: Report

In an unfortunate development, actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on a film set in New Mexico, US law enforcement officers said Thursday. The incident happened on the set of Rust in the southwestern US state, where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western.

Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," the sheriff in Santa Fe said in a statement. Hutchins, 42, was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds, while Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance and is in critical condition.

However, no charges have been filed yet and the incident is being investigated. A spokesperson of the production told a leading daily that the ‘accident’ involved the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. The incident took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location near Santa Fe which is popular with Hollywood filmmakers.

Yesterday, the actor had taken to Instagram to share a photo from the sets of the film. He wrote, “Back to in person at the office. Blimey…it’s exhausting."

This isn’t the first time an incident like this occurred on the sets of a film. Earlier, popular martial arts legend Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon Lee died during shooting for the film The Crow. He was shot at by a gun that was supposed to fire blanks.

Alec Baldwin is known for films like The Hunt for Red October, Mission: Impossible, Glengarry Glen Ross, Beetlejuice and Blue Jasmine among many others. He became a well-known face on television with his caricature of the former US President Donald Trump on the show Saturday Night Live. He also bagged a Primetime Emmy for his portrayal.

Meanwhile, Rust also stars Jensen Ackles of Supernaturals fame and Travis Fimmel of Vikings fame.

(With agency inputs)

