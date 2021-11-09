Alec Baldwin Urges to Hire Police Officers on Sets to 'Monitor Weapons Safety' Following Rust Tragedy

Weeks after the prop misfire tragedy on the sets of the film Rust, Alec Baldwin has taken to Instagram to write that every film production that uses guns should have a police officer on set to monitor weapon safety. Last month, a prop misfire by the actor killed Rust’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director. The movie’s director, Joel Souza, was injured, though not seriously, in the accident that sent shockwaves across Hollywood and led to calls for a ban on the use of real firearms.

His Instagram post read, “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety."

Last week, Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, too, addressed the issue while answering a question during the premiere of his film Red Notice. Johnson said that he would only use rubber guns on his sets and enforce that rule with any studio he works with. “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns."

Meanwhile, Baldwin was recently seen speaking to the press. The actor was seen with his wife Hilaria Baldwin as the duo appeared in an interview at a Vermont roadside on Saturday. What stood out during the impromptu conversation with the press was Hilaria’s repeated interjections. Both Hilaria and Alec were seen filming the conversation with the press on their smartphones. Netizens have criticised Hilaria’s behaviour and called her “desperate for attention" as she tried to defend her husband during the uncomfortable exchange with the press. Footage of the interview shared by The Recount shows Alec telling the reporters, “A woman died. She was my friend."

