Alec Baldwin, Wife Hilaria Criticised After Paparazzi Interaction on Halyna Hutchins' Death

Weeks after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the sets of Rust movie, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Hollywood actor was seen speaking to the press. Alec was seen with his wife Hilaria Baldwin as the duo appeared in an interview at a Vermont roadside on Saturday. What stood out during the impromptu conversation with the press was Hilaria’s repeated interjections. Both Hilaria and Alec were seen filming the conversation with the press on their smartphones. Netizens have criticised Hilaria’s behaviour and called her “desperate for attention” as she tried to defend her husband during the uncomfortable exchange with the press. Footage of the interview shared by The Recount shows Alec telling the reporters, “A woman died. She was my friend.”

While he was addressing the press, Hilaria appeared to want to say something to Alec, prompting an annoyed Alec to tell her, “Excuse me.” The 63-year-old actor and producer further told photographers that he had been “ordered” by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office to “not to talk about the investigation,” but is “eagerly awaiting for the sheriff's department to release their findings.”

Hilaria is spotted entering the frame once again and standing next to her husband while filming the reporters and photographers with her smartphone. The footage also shows a reporter asking Alec whether he met with the family of the cinematographer, but he forgets her name and fumbles the question. This prompted both Alec and Hilaria to express their annoyance, “Her name is Halyna,” Hilaria is seen scowling at the reporter as she says this. She further tells the reporter, “If you're spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name.”

Alec is further heard saying that Hutchins family were “mortified” though before he could finish his sentence, Hilaria interjects and says “You guys, you guys, you know what? No details.” However, a visibly irked Alec tells her, “Do me a favor? I'm going to answer the question.”

Netizens have reacted to this entire exchange and shared their opinion on Twitter. As one tweet read, “He’s (Alec) trying to deal with the paps and his wife keeps jumping in, trying to butt in and FILMING because she’s that desperate for attention.”

Another user commented, "So weird, huh? And the way he talks to her when she gets too close is even weirder, like she’s a paparazzi?"

Halyna died of the fatal shooting on the sets of Rust in New Mexico on October 21. Director Joel Souza was also injured and hospitalised.

