Alec Baldwin's Wife Recalls Having a 'Challenging Year' Following Actor's Rust Prop Misfire

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin recalled her year and her struggles in her Thanksgiving post. The actor and his wife had a tough time dealing with the scrutiny after a prop misfired by the former killed a cinematographer on the sets of his film Rust. She shared a video on Instagram that showed her children dancing in a supermarket. Along with it, she wrote, “I didn’t take a photo of my whole family today. Here is Carmen and Marilu dancing in the supermarket 😂❤️."

Remembering her struggles, she continued, “I want to tell you all how grateful I am for you. This has been one 💥 of a challenging year. I know for many, many of us…but I will only speak from personal experience right now. Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there—such comfort. Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable…but YOU, I don’t get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are…I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you. I miss our chats and the safety net of our community. I’m hoping, one day, we will get back there. One thing struggle has taught me is to say “I love you more". It’s what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so…with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day."

Take a look at her post:

Alec and Hilaria are parents to six children.

Last month, a prop misfire by the actor killed Rust’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director. The movie’s director, Joel Souza, was injured, though not seriously, in the accident that sent shockwaves across Hollywood and led to calls for a ban on the use of real firearms.

Meanwhile, Baldwin was recently seen speaking to the press last month. The actor was seen with his wife Hilaria Baldwin as the duo appeared in an interview at a Vermont roadside on Saturday. What stood out during the impromptu conversation with the press was Hilaria’s repeated interjections. Both Hilaria and Alec were seen filming the conversation with the press on their smartphones. Netizens have criticised Hilaria’s behaviour and called her “desperate for attention" as she tried to defend her husband during the uncomfortable exchange with the press. Footage of the interview shared by The Recount shows Alec telling the reporters, “A woman died. She was my friend."

