Aleksandar Addresses Disha Patani Dating Rumour, Tiger Shroff Bond, Says 'We Used to Live Together'

Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic has addressed their dating rumours for the first time. Disha recently sent netizens into a frenzy as she was spotted with Aleksandar at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday party, where she brought him as her plus one.

Now, Aleksandar has finally addressed the reports of them being in a relationship. Aleksandar, who hails from Serbia, in an interview with ETimes, said that he and Disha were flatmates when they were new in showbiz.

“We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends," Aleksandar said, before adding, “Disha has been like family to me."

Advertisement

Talking about Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff, he said, “We all have practically known each other since the time we all started (in showbiz)." When asked whether the stories linking him and Disha have led to any discomfort between them, Aleksandar categorically denied.

Addressing his dating rumours with Disha, he said, “The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger have refrained from commenting on their alleged relationship and breakup. There were reports that the two called it quits after dating for six years but remained cordial and good friends, with no hard feelings involved.

Read all the Latest Movies News here