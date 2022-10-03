Home » News » Movies » Alex Rodriguez Breaks His Silence On Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Wedding, Says 'I Wish...'

Alex Rodriguez Breaks His Silence On Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Wedding, Says 'I Wish...'

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez reacted to her wedding with Ben Affleck. JLo and Alex were engaged for two years before they split.

Alex Rodriguez has finally shared his reaction to his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. The international singer married Ben Affleck in August. Before getting back with Ben, JLo was in a serious relationship with Alex. The two were also engaged but separated after Alex’s cheating rumours made the headlines.

Speaking about Jennifer’s wedding, Alex said on the Friday episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best," he said.

“I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me," he joked.

Alex and Jennifer began dating in 2017. He popped the question two years later at a beautiful beach proposal. They broke up in March 2021. Alex and Jennifer spent the lockdown together with their kids. They would often share videos on TikTok together, showing that the kids had a close bond.

The singer-actress married the Batman actor in Georgia this August after they eloped and married in Las Vega in July. The On The Floor hitmaker wore not one but three wedding gowns at the grand wedding ceremony. All three gowns were from the house of Ralph Lauren.

DailyMail.com reported both Affleck and JLo’s children from their previous marriages walked the aisle before the bride made her grand entry. This included Jennifer’s children from her wedding with third husband Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, and Affleck’s from first wife Jennifer Garner- Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

Ben Affleck’s mother had hurt herself hours before the wedding after she fell off the dock and cut her leg. Chris was taken to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah. Her injuries were ‘not serious’ and she was spotted leaving the hospital later in a wheelchair.

