Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals Why Couldn't Helm Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

The fans of Salman Khan are eagerly waiting for Tiger 3 as the first two instalments of the Tiger franchise were runaway hits. The film is supposed to hit the screens on April 21 next year, coinciding with Eid. The first instalment of Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second instalment, titled Tiger Zinda Hai, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ali Abbas was reportedly supposed to return to the director’s chair in the third instalment as well, however, the movie is ultimately being directed by Maneesh Sharma, who has previously directed films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan for Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Ali Abbas has now revealed in an interview why he could not take up the project. According to him, the only reason for turning down the opportunity was scheduling conflicts.

Talking to PTI, Ali said, “Aditya Chopra is like an elder brother. When the work on the third part of the Tiger franchise was underway, I was busy fulfilling some commitments. Our timelines did not match and hence I could not direct the film. I am sure that Manis, who is taking the franchise forward, will do full justice to it. Kabir Khan, me and now Manish, have added our speciality in our respective films. I am waiting for Tiger 3. I think it will be very entertaining."

Ali, who has also worked with Salman in Sultan and Bharat, revealed that he is working on a script for a fourth project with the star. “It will be a big budget film and I will share the script with Salman soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Ali’s most recent directorial Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has just started streaming on Netflix. Based on the anti-Sikh riots across India in 1984, the film has received a good response from viewers.

