Ali Abbas Zafar Says His Superhero Film with Katrina Kaif 'Is Surely Happening' | Exclusive

There has been a lot of buzz around filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif collaborating for a superhero flick, titled Super Soldier, in which she will be seen playing the titular character. The film which was announced in early 2020 has been delayed due to various reasons, including the pandemic.

News18.com has now learnt that the Tiger Zinda Hai filmmaker will start working on the project once he wraps up his upcoming action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, which goes on floors early next year.

In an exclusive conversation, Zafar says, “The superhero film with Katrina is surely happening. It is with NetfLix and the schedule of the film was completely shaken due to the pandemic and Katrina had to finish Tiger 3 and the her other commitments. She is now married and is in her most beautiful chapter of her life. Right now I am doing the recce for my next film, but we will soon sit together and discuss our schedules and will start working on it as soon as we are done with our other commitments."

Zafar is currently focussing on the reboot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, which was announced in February this year had generated much interest, owing to its leading men - it will see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff share screen space for the first time.

Talking about it he says, “The film has nothing to do with the original film. It is a brand new take. We are just using the title and the idea is to do a cool and contemporary action film with two of the most celebrated action stars in the country. Akshay sir has been exploring the genre for a long time, and Tiger is a new kid on the block who is creating waves with his style of stunts. So, my idea is to bring the old and new school together, and create some cool hand-to-hand combat and action sequences."

The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) was an action-comedy featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Raveena Tandon. With the reboot, Zafar is likely to change the tone, “It’s a huge responsibility and I am aware of it. We are currently in full swing when it comes to pre-proeduction work and will start shooting in early January 2023."

The filmmaker is on cloud nine, both personally and professionally. The director has been receiving rave reviews for his latest directorial Jogi, featuring Diljit Dosanjh which released on Netflix two weeks back. On the personal front the Tiger Zinda Hai actor and his wife Alicia, who tied the knot in January last year, have become parents to a baby girl.

