Ali Abbas Zaffar Denies Rumours Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Being Shelved: ‘Working on Pre-Production’

Fans were all excited when the announcement of the reboot of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer 1998 hit film was made. Further piquing the excitement was the fact that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been roped in as the leads in the upcoming film. However, soon after the news broke, rumours started doing the rounds that the movie is being shelved. In his recent interview, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar in his recent interview with Hindustan Times cleared the air on the shelving rumours, He said, “This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours."

Revealing that the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer is very much on track, the director further told HT, “We are currently working on the pre-production. I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK."

As per the report, the speculations were rife after reality personality Kamal R Khan aka KRK tweeted, ‘Producer, director Ali Abbas Zafar has decided to not make film #bademiyanchotemiyan with Akshay and Tiger…’ The tweet led to many believing that the film has been put on the back burner, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The movie is set to have an overall budget of Rs 350 crore, making it one of the costliest Hindi films to date, reported Pinkvilla.

The entertainment portal quoted a source close to the development of the film and added that Zafar and his creative team are planning to mount Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as one of the biggest action thrillers of Bollywood. The production cost for the movie will be around Rs 120 crore, which is the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar film to date. The director is working on the pre-production process and designing the stunt scenes keeping the capabilities of Akshay and Tiger in mind, reported Pinkvilla. The report also added that although the production cost is around Rs 120 crore, the two actors along with the director are taking around Rs 200 to 210 crore as their respective fees.

The announcement about the movie was released back in February and the movie is expected to hit the screens in Christmas 2023.

