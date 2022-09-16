Ali Asgar Hasn't Met Kapil Sharma Since Comedy Nights Exit, Says 'Maine Kabhi Socha Nahi Tha...'

It has been five years since Ali Asgar parted ways with Kapil Sharma’s hit comedy show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. The show had helped cement his role as Dadi on the small screen. While Ali continues to recreate different versions of the character on television, the latest being Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, fans still miss his camaraderie with Kapil Sharma on screen. News18 recently caught up with the actor and asked him if he was still open to reuniting with Kapil for his comedy show.

The actor confessed that it all boils down to the circumstances of the events. “You never know honestly. You can’t predict. Maine kabhi socha nahi tha ke main nahi kar raha rahunga. Toh abhi bhi main nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi. (I never thought I wouldn’t be a part of the show anymore so I can’t tell if I would reunite with him as well). It depends on the situation," Asgar said.

Speaking of their parting, Asgar added, “Unfortunately what has happened is, after the incident (him quiting the show), there has been no communication. There was a miscommunication, kabhi we missed each others’ call aur humari mulakat kahi pe nahi ho payi so abhi filhaal toh nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi karunga (We never got a chance to meet so it is difficult to say if we would reunite or not)."

“My difference was regarding the character, the creativeness. Iske ilawa aur koi baat nahi. Aisi koi bahut badi wajah nahi hai ke main nahi kar raha hoon aur main nahi karunga (There is nothing besides the creative difference. There is no such big reason behind me not doing the show or never doing the show in the future). The day something good comes up, we might be together again. Ye toh waqt hi batayega (Only time will tell)," he added.

Besides Sharma, Asgar also opened up about participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor-comedian confessed that while it is a unique take to include his character Dadi as a participant, it comes with its share of challenges.

“The limitations are more for my choreographer than me. If there is a theme given, for example, we had the retro week recently if I was participating as myself, I would have performed on Rishi (Kapoor) sir’s numbers or danced on some of Mehmood’s iconic songs. But because I was Dadi, my choreographer had to plan the whole gig keeping Dadi in the middle of it. So she zeroed in on Dadi dancing to Helen ji’s Mungada. For me, that too was like it is pressure to dance to Helen ji’s song. Where is Helen ji and where am I, will I be able to do it or not. But we ended up doing it," he said.

