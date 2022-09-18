Ali Asgar Hints Why He Left Kapil Sharma's Comedy Show: 'My Son Asked 'Aapko Kuch Aur Nahi Aata?''

In the recent episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, Ali Asgar broke down recalling how his children reacted to his ‘dadi’ character in Comedy Nights With Kapil and faced trolling in school because of the same. It all started after Ali’s son Nuyaan Asgar and daughter Ada Asgar made a special appearance on the show via a video message.

In the video, Ada talked about trolling she faced in school because of her father’s work and said, “Our school friends used to tease us, tell us that you have two mothers. They would make tattoos saying ‘dadi ka beta (Dadi’s son), dadi ki beti (Dadi’s daughter), Basanti, etc." However, she also shared that she does not care about trolling and is rather proud of her father. “He used to make fun of himself to make others laugh. That’s not everyone’s cup of tea. We love you dad," she added.

Ali broke down listening to this and shared how for a long time, he was only being offered roles where he had to dress as a woman. “I have been working for a long time now and since the dadi zone started, even before that I acted as a lady in certain acts. Then came a phase when I was on TV for four days a week as a woman," he said in Hindi.

Ali also revealed that he became hesitant towards accepting such characters after his son once asked him, ‘Aapko kuch aur nahi aata? (Don’t you know something else)’. Recalling the incident, the actor shared, “One day while we were eating on a Saturday when we saw an advertisement that said Ali and (an another actor) are working together. While Ali will be seen as ‘Bahu’, the other actor will be a cop. My son just looked at me and asked, ‘Aapko kuch aur aata nahi hai?’ I asked, ‘Why? What happened?’ He told me, ‘Everyone tease me in school’. I ignored it. In Sunday’s episode, I again acted as a female. He (my son) walked out. That’s when I realise maybe I should not do it. I kept on refusing work. For nine months, I was without work because I was getting this work only."

Ali Asgar is appearing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in the avatar of Dadi only. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the actor confessed how he wishes to appear on the show as himself as well. “Even I want to perform as myself because there are… Whenever we say yes to a show, we also have a certain vision. There are certain numbers, certain acts which I want to perform as Ali only. There are a few emotional numbers that I want to perform, there are a few of Rishi sir’s songs that I would love to dance to," he told us.

