Ali Asgar Once Recalled Quitting Kapil Sharma Show: 'It's Unfortunate, I Moved Out Due to...'

Ali Asgar is one of the most loved actors on Indian Television. He has been away from our television screens for quite some time now, and fans have been desperately wanting him to make a comeback. Ali won several hearts with his hilarious turn as a ‘daadi’ in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, his sudden exit from The Kapil Sharma Show left many fans disappointed.

The actor had once spoken about the reason behind him quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. Ali had told Koimoi.com, “My character was not progressing in any way, especially in the second season. I used to say to myself, that hello! I am not just a stand-up comedian, I am an actor. Now if I continuously keep doing female characters then how will it work?"

He further added, “In the process of playing these female characters, I had lost my own identity. No doubt, it gave me a very big name, Daadi gave me a big name, it gave me a big platform and everything, I am not denying it and I am not complaining about it, but I just don’t want to do that only. So I thought that this will keep going and people will never take me seriously as an actor unless I say no or stop playing female characters."

There were also reports that Ali Asgar quit The Kapil Sharma Show after the mid-air fight between Kapil and Sunil Grover. But these rumours were put to rest when Ali gave a different reason altogether behind bidding goodbye to the show.

