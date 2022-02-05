Ali Asgar Was ‘Shocked’ to Learn About Sunil Grover’s Heart Attack, Thought It Was ‘Fake News’

Recently, ace comedian Sunil Gover was featured in headlines for his medical condition. It was reported that the Tandav actor suffered a heart attack following which he had undergone heart surgery in Mumbai. He was discharged on Thursday. As soon as the news spread like fire on social media, his fans, followers, and friends began wishing a speedy recovery to the comedian. Amidst this, many celebrities and Grover’s industry friends also expressed concern over his health. Actor and comedian Ali Asgar, who worked with Sunil Grover in The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that he was shocked to heart about Grover's heart attack and thought it was “fake news." In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ali Asgar expressed concern that Grover had to undergo heart surgery at such a young age.

In the interview, Asgar expressed that at first, he thought that it was ‘fake news’ and was not at all convinced that it was a heart attack. He said, “I thought it was fake news. (Even) When he was out of the hospital, I thought there must be something wrong. I was still not convinced it was a heart attack.” Asgar added that Grover is someone who ‘makes everyone laugh’, and something unfortunate like this shouldn’t have happened to him.

Asgar also said that he hopes that the comedian will be careful about health in the future. Adding that all his fans and followers are praying for his recovery, Ali said, “Everyone’s prayers are with him. I feel he will be more careful. I think kaam ke chakkar mein wo over busy hogaya hoga.” Asgar also revealed that both the comedians weren’t in touch of late, but he has now enquired about Grover’s health from his manager, adding that he will get in touch and meet Grover soon.

Earlier, Grover’s former colleague and comedian Kapil Sharma also expressed his concern over the Tandav actor’s health and informed all that he had sent Grover a text as well, according to the media reports. For the unversed, Asgar, Grover and Kapil Sharma have worked together in The Kapil Sharma show.

