Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Wedding Date Revealed, Pre-Wedding Rituals to Start on Sep 30

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s much-delayed wedding finally has a date. Reports say Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will tie the knot in Mumbai after a three day pre-wedding bash near Delhi to be held in a royal heritage fort. The pre-wedding celebrations will kickstart on September 30 in Delhi and conclude in Mumbai on 7th October.

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. The couple will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October respectively apart from other celebratory events.

According to ETimes, while the pre-wedding bash will start in September end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6 and the reception on October 7 in Mumbai.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022. Also, the two are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment in the franchise - Fukrey 3.

Ali and Richa have been trying to take out dates from their busy schedule for the wedding, but it has proved to be a task. In an interview with News18 Showsha last month, Richa confirmed that they should hopefully tie the knot this year, and even opened up about the audiences’ fascination with celebrity weddings.

When we enquired the actress about when the wedding will happen, Richa said, “I think shaadi… shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se… (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about COVID and want to be responsible. (We) don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year."

