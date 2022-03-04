Ali Fazal Backs Out of Fukrey 3 Due To Packed Schedule as Film Goes on Floors

After many delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot for the third installment of the Fukrey franchise has begun, but sadly the film has gone on floors without one key character. Unfortunately, as per a media report, fans won’t be able to see Ali Fazal’s acting in Fukrey 3. Yes, you heard that right. According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor has dropped out of Fukrey 3 citing his packed schedule.

The latest instalment of the comedy franchise, which is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, went on floors on Thursday. Taking it to his Instagram account, actor Varun Sharma dropped a picture of the clapboard from the movie, and wrote, “Shuru Hogayi!” Needless to say, the announcement of Fukrey 3 came as a pleasant surprise for the netizens, but fans are extremely sad, as Ali, who has been the pivotal character in the film series, won’t be seen in the third part.

As per the report, Ali has dedicated his dates to Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and therefore he was left with no other option but to drop out from Fukrey 3. “Ali was busy till early February with the shoot of Kandahar, and promotions of Death on the Nile. Keeping his commitments in mind, Vishal sir lined up Khufiya for February,” a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day. The source revealed, “Meanwhile, Mrighdeep got the combination dates of Richa, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, and Manjot Singh, and is eager to roll Fukrey 3. It’s an unfortunate turn of events, but Ali won’t be a part of it as he is busy with the thriller till March-end.”

While talking about whether Ali’s character will be replaced, the source informed that the makers of the film will tweak the story to justify Ali’s absence, but he won’t be replaced. Meanwhile talking about the Fukrey series, the comedy movie franchise is considered among the cult classics in the Indian film industry and is a big hit among the masses. Earlier, in the first two installments of the film, we have seen actors Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles.

