Ali Fazal Begins Prep for Mirzapur 3, Declares ‘Guddu Aa Rahe Hai’; See Post

And it has begun for Ali Fazal. The actor, who has amassed a huge fan following by making the character of Guddu Bhaiya alive onscreen in Mirzapur series, has started shooting for the new season of the entertainment-packed web-series. A few weeks after Prime Videos announced the new season of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal teased his fans by sharing his look from the work-in-progress series on Thursday. The blank and white picture features the actor sitting with a deadly and fierce expression on his face and holding a gun in one hand. In the background, we can see what appears to be cans of oil and a shelf. The whole photo will make you relive those rebellious moments of Guddu Bhaiya that made Mirzapur a series worth watching.

Sharing the photo, Ali Fazal wrote: “And the time begins! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on," and added in typical Guddu Pandit style: “Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! (laughing icons) Guddu aarhain hain.. apne aap." See the post here:

Within minutes, Ali’s ladylove and actress Richa Chadha dropped red heart and heart eye icons. Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who plays the role of Gajgamini Gupta in the series, commented: “Intezaar Hai." Actor Dino Morea, in his comment, called Ali and his character “gangsta."

Last month, Prime Video confirmed the third season of Mirzapur and raised the excitement level among the left fans of the series. While announcing season three, they wrote on April 28: “WE ARE SCREAMINGGG!"

Two days later, Ali shared a video featuring his Mirzapur co-stars and wrote: “Mirzapur aa raha hai jald. Kisi ne sahi kaha, ye show nahi jhonka hai jo dehlata bhi hai aur behlata bhi hai. To all our fans , see you soon" and added: “We all look pretty good here. The road to dressing down to Mirzapur begins."

Mirzapur co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, among others.

