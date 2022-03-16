Ali Fazal Cracks Up As Kandahar Co-star Gerald Butler Makes A Funny Face During A Selfie

Ali Fazal is heading straight out of Kandahar and into Fukrey 3. The actor will be reprising his role, Zafar, in the movie. While we cannot wait for the Fukrey gang to return, we’ve got our hands on Ali’s pictures with Gerald Butler from the sets of the Kandahar. Ali, who is an integral part of the project, is the one who is taking the selfies while actors Gerald Butler, Navid Negahban and Bahador Fouladi are posing.

In one of the pictures, the actors strike a happy pose. But, as soon as Gerald Butler makes a face while posing, everyone in the picture is left in splits. From the pictures, we can only imagine how much fun the cast might have had while shooting for the film. Check out the photos here:

Advertisement

The shooting schedule of Kandahar was recently wrapped up in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia. Talking about his friendship with Gerald Butler, Ali had told GQ magazine in an interview, “Gerard Butler, he’s a really wonderful, wonderful person. We got to know him on and offsets. And it’s a friendship that I can proudly say I cherish and will go a long way."

Advertisement

Talking about the film, he had told Pinkvilla that he has never done an action film, be it in India or otherwise. While he noted that Mirzapur had a lot of action scenes but it’s a lot of hand combat. “As many know, it’s a city in Afghanistan, so we’ve created that in the middle of this place called Al-‘Ula where we were shooting and it’s… I’m blessed because it was Ric Roman Waugh, who was directing this film. He’s done London Has Fallen, Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, all these big, huge blockbusters," he said.

The film features him in an action avatar and will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh. It will also star another Bollywood actor- Elnaaz Norouzi. Ali was last seen in the murder mystery, Death on the Nile, alongside Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh. Ali will soon start the shoot of Fukrey 3 and the film recently went on floors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.