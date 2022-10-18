Ali Fazal Drops New Photos With Richa Chadha, Says 'Mehendi Sukhaai Hai Maine Tumhaari Phook Ke'

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha continue treating their fans to their mesmerising wedding photos. The new groom took to social media today to drop a new set of photos from their Mehendi ceremony. Richa and Ali held their wedding festivities earlier this month. For their Mehendi, Richa Chadha chose a gorgeous turquoise lehenga which she accessories with statement Indian jewellery. Meanwhile, Ali looked dapper in a white sherwani.

Ali accompanied the photos with a quirky caption. He wrote, “Vibe thhee yaar @therichachadha !! Mehendi sukhaai hai maine tumhaari phook phook ke. Usi pe happy birthday gaa dete.. "

The actors fell in love in the year 2013 while promoting their film Fukrey.

Ali and Richa held their wedding ceremonies in New Delhi and Lucknow. The couple’s spokesperson revealed that Ali and Richa have been married for two and a half years now. The Mumbai party had a lot of celebrities in attendance such as Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Mini Mathur, Esha Gupta, Tabu and Kalki Koechlin among others.

In an interview with GQ, Ali mentioned that his and Richa’s wedding festivities weren’t the quintessential wedding events that one may expect from a Bollywood couple. He mentioned that they tried to keep the events as low-key as possible and that it was done in an environmentally friendly way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Fazal will next be seen in the popular series Mirzapur 3. He will also be seen in Kandahar and Khufiya. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, will be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Fukrey 3.

