Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler's Kandahar Gets a Release Date; Details Inside

Ali Fazal’s international project, Kandahar, finally got a release date. The movie, which also stars Hollywood sensation Gerard Butler, will hit on May 26, 2023. This will be Ali’s first international release in 2023 after Death on the Nile was released last year. Ali says, “I look forward to it. As I do with all the movies I make. I can promise that the action is never before seen state-of-the-art stuff. Ric Roman is beating his own record. The team has really worked hard. It was a great pleasure for me to work with Gerard and since it is looking at a worldwide release, we are hoping people across the globe enjoy it."

Tom Harris, played by Gerard Butler, is an undercover CIA operative and is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He fights his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.

Meanwhile, last week, Ali Fazal, along with The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga and All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen attended the Academy Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles. While Ali is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen were representing their Oscar-nominated documentaries The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes respectively. However, what caught all attention and came as a sweet surprise was Ali’s unexpected meet and greet with “the real OG" Tom Cruise, who was also present at the luncheon in Beverly Hills.

Besdies Kandahar, Ali Fazal will also be seen in Khufiya helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Besdies him, the film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi among others.

