Ali Fazal Meets 'Real OG' Tom Cruise At Oscars Luncheon, Calls Him The 'Kindest Soul'; See Pic

Ali Fazal, along with All That Breathes producer Guneet Monga and filmmaker Shaunak Sen, on Tuesday, attended the Academy Nominees Luncheon, in Los Angeles. While Ali is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen were representing their Oscar-nominated documentaries The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes respectively. However, what caught all attention and came as a sweet surprise was Ali’s unexpected meet and greet with “the real OG” Tom Cruise, who was also present at the luncheon in Beverly Hills.

Sharing glimpses of his big fanboy moment, Ali Fazal dropped a series of pictures on his official Instagram account and claimed it to be nothing less than “surreal.” The series of pictures also caught glimpses of Shaunak and Guneet, who seem nothing less than rejoiced with their meetup with Top Gun: Maverick star.

Advertisement

Treating his Instagram to some of these moments, Ali Fazal dropped the pictures with the caption, which elaborated on each snippet. Calling Cruise “the kindest soul” in the room that was “filled with talent”, Ali revealed that the advice that he has received from the Hollywood star will always be ‘cherished’ by him. Ali Fazal began the caption by saying, “Surreal moments from the Academy Luncheon today!!! With the real OG, Tom Cruise who was the kindest soul in a room filled with talent today. Left me with the advice I will cherish for a lifetime.”

While the first selfie shows Ali and Tom Cruise flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera, in the second picture, Guneet, and Shaunak can be seen posing next to the duo. Describing the picture, Ali claimed it to be their “proudest moment” as Shaunak and Gunneet are representing India at the prestigious event.

Ali Fazal added, “2nd picture is our proudest moment - the two from India with him - the champions of the day/yr – All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers Shaunak Sen & Guneet Monga killing it.” In the last blurry picture, Cruise and Shaunak can be seen engrossed in some conversation, as they shake each other’s hand. While describing the same, Ali wrote, “3rd pic is Shaunak in serious discussion with Mr. Cruise. More later.”

Advertisement

At the same luncheon, Naatu Naatu lyricist and playback singer Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose, was also present. He posted a snap with the Top Gun star at the event and posted it on Twitter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Guneet shared a series of pictures with Academy President Janet Yang, and legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Indian film producer also dropped pictures with Tom Cruise, Brendan Fraser, Ali Fazal, Shaunak Sen, and Ke Huy Quan among others.

In case you are wondering, the 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Read all the Latest Movies News here