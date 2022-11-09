Ali Fazal Signs Next Hollywood Project Based on All-Girls Robotics Team from Afghanistan

Ali Fazal has been constantly making a splash with his international projects, working with some of the best talent from the west. Just last year it was announced that the actor has been roped in to play one of the leads alongside Gerard Butler in the action packed film Kandahar, which is set to release in 2023. Now the actor will next be seen in Afghan Dreamers which is being directed by two time Oscar winning director, Bill Guttentag. Bill has won the prestigious Academy title for his two short films, You Don’t Have to Die and Twin Towers.

Shoot for Afghan Dreamers recently began in Morocco and will be a 50-day schedule, with the majority of the film being shot across Morocco and Budapest. The film is the true story about the program that was started by Afghan tech entrepreneur, Roya Mahboob in 2017 as a way to help young women develop their skills in the field of science and technology, despite a heavily patriarchal society in the country they hail from. The film throws light on the chaotic, sometimes dangerous backdrop of the country’s politics. The story tells the tale of the team of the Afghan girls who traveled across the world and participated in competitions, garnered global media attention and even met leading politicians from across the globe. The role of Roya will be essayed by The Bold Type famed Nikohl Boosheri. The film is being produced by Laura Overdeck, Samudrika Arora and Bill Guttentag.

Speaking about it, Ali said, “Excited and humbled to be sharing notes and being directed by Bill who has an impeccable body of work. Afghan Dreamers is a very important story to be told and I’m happy to be part of its cinematic retelling."

Ali, who recently got married to his long-time partner and fellow actor Richa Chadha, had started his international career with the Hollywood Film Furious 7. Then the Mirzapur actor went on to star in British Film Victoria and Abdul and another Hollywood mystery film ‘Death On The Nile’ alongside Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Branagh, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

