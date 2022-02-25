Alia Bhatt Almost Falls During Promotions, Gauri Khan Makes Her 1st Appearance Since Aryan's Arrest

Alia Bhatt boarded a tour bus on Friday to promote her newly released film Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. The actress was joined by a few members from the press on the rooftop of a tour bus as she promoted the film. During the activity, the actress was seen posing on the bus when she lost balance as the vehicle came to a sudden halt. She thankfully averted a fall and immediately decided to take a seat.

Watch the video here: Alia Bhatt Almost Falls, Says ‘Unsafe Ho Raha Hai’ As She Promotes Gangubai Kathiawadi On Tour Bus

Shah Rukh Khan’s family including his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana Khan attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash on Thursday night. This marked Gauri’s first official public appearance since Aryan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Gauri opted for an off-shoulder black jumpsuit as she posed for the paparazzi at the wedding bash.

See pics here: Gauri Khan Dazzles in First Public Appearance Since Aryan’s Arrest; Suhana Khan Looks Sexy in Black

Besides Shah Rukh’s family, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were also among those who attended the bash. Malaika Arora arrived in style in a black outfit. However, her dress was brutally trolled and people even asked if Urfi Javed styled her. The dive looked gorgeous in a hot outfit that had transparent detailing. She wore a black shimmery thigh-high slit dress with a thin strap on one side. The actress tied her hair in a ponytail. Her makeup is also on point. Malaika’s outfit didn’t impress the fashion police.

Here’s what they said: Malaika Arora Trolled After Wearing Thigh-High Slit Dress at Farhan-Shibani’s Party; Fans Say Urfi Javed Styled Her

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai opened with a bang. According to a report by Filmibeat, the mystery-thriller grossed Rs 36.17 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on day one. The film has surpassed Rajnikanth’s 2021 action drama Annaatthe’s first-day collection. Annaatthe grossed Rs 35 crore on its opening day in the state. Meanwhile, Valimai has garnered Rs 1.82 crore in Chennai and its worldwide opening day collection is estimated to be between a whopping Rs 45 and Rs 50 crore.

Read more here: Valimai Box Office Day 1: Ajith Kumar Film Beats Master, Annaatthe, Records Highest Opening in Tamil Nadu

Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that Khushi Kapoor is set to make her acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. It is speculated that the trio is coming together for the Hindi adaptation of Archies under the helm of Zoya Akhtar. While there has been no confirmation on the development, Boney has confirmed that Khushi will be filming her debut project this April. “She will start shooting for her film in April. Can’t tell you more, you will know more about it soon," he said, speaking with India Today.

Read more here: Khushi Kapoor Making Acting Debut With Suhana Khan In Archies Remake? Boney Kapoor Spills The Beans

