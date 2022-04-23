Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar Are 'Engulfed In a Rocky Hug' By Ranveer Singh | Check Picture

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting for their upcoming movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The two actors are currently in Jaisalmer along with filmmaker Karan Johar. On Saturday, Karan took to his Instagram stories and dropped an adorable picture with Ranveer and Alia. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen hugging Karan and Alia from behind.

While Ranveer looks stunning as always in a white t-shirt, Alia looks prettiest in a black t-shirt. Karan, on the other hand, KJo wore a black outfit too. Don’t forget to miss their super-cool goggles! “Engulfed in a ROCKY hug! Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani! Aapko jald hai sunani!" Karan wrote while sharing the selfie.

Just a couple of days back, another picture of Alia and Ranveer from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani went viral on social media. The picture also featured Churni Ganguly. While Alia donned a beautiful saree, Ranveer looked handsome hunk in a printed white t-shirt.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. They will be seen playing the role of Alia’s grandparents. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan as Ranveer’s grandmother. The film is slated to hit theatres in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has a number of other movies lined up as well. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is all set to hit theatres on May 13. Apart from this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Circus with Pooja Hegde lined up. Alia, on the other hand, Alia Bhatt recently returned to work after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, she will also be seen in Brahmāstra along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

