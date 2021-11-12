Alia Bhatt Fumbles With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Karan Johar's Rapid Fire, See Funny Video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt once again took the ht seat as Karan Johar threw rapid-fire questions at her. However, this time it was not for Koffee with Karan. During a night shoot of her upcoming film with the director Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan quizzed her on various things and uploaded the video on Instagram. Karan starts by asking the name of the film they are shooting. While Alia answers, she fumbles which prompt Karan to say that it is a tongue twister. Then he inquired about Ranveer ‘Rocky’ Singh. She wrongly answered ‘shooting’ but immediately corrected herself and said that Ranveer is working out.

While Alia fumbled twice, she can be seen laughing at her mistakes. Karan then said that these are not trick questions that she is getting so flummoxed by them. To which the actress answered that she doesn’t like rapid fires.

The filmmaker then asked her several questions like what her favourite song for the season is and her film of the season. While answering the question on songs, she sang a line from Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover and Shershaah’s Raataan Lambiyan. For ‘film of the season’ she chose Sooryavanshi. She also said that the show she currently loves is Succession.

Take a look at their entire rapid-fire season:

Her co-star Ranveer Singh took to the comment section to write, “Can’t leave you two alone for a second".

Comedian and video creator Tanmay Bhatt poked fun at them and reminded her of the Koffee with Karan goof-up she did years ago. For the uninitiated, when asked the name of India’s president, she mistakenly said Prithiviraj Chauhan.

Tanmay’s comment read, “Was waiting for “Who is the president of india?"

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

