Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Invite Goes Viral? RALIA Fans Say 'It's Happening'

Adorably called ‘Ralia’ by their fans, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly be taking the plunge by tying the knot next week. While Ranbir is not on social media, Alia has often treated their fans to the couple’s loved-up pics on her Instagram account.

With reports being rife that Alia and Ranbir are set to get married at RK House in Chembur, Mumbai, at an intimate ceremony, a wedding announcement invite has been aggressively shared by Ralia’s fans on social media. The invite says, “Forever begins now, save the date!" While sharing the picture of the announcement, a fan wrote, “Confirm," alongside the hashtag #RanbirAliaWedding. Another fan tweeted, “I hope all her friend gang are there at the wedding and hope we get a group pic with her friends and their partners." “My girl is getting married next week," wrote third user.

However, the invite that has been going viral online is a promotional announcement by a fashion brand Aurelia. While sharing the announcement on its official Instagram handle, the brand wrote, “From a Perfect Date to Save the Date, @aliaabhatt has come a long way. Stay tuned for what happens at the wedding. Revealing our #WeddinGlimpses soon."

No confirmation from either side has come so far. But according to an India Today report, Ranbir’s close friends Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, and Arjun Kapoor are among the exclusive guest list for his bachelor’s party.

As per ETimes, the wedding is happening this month due to the ill-health of Alia Bhatt’s maternal father N Razdan who “expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir." According to a source, “Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot."

