Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Reach Mumbai Hospital; Baby Arriving Soon?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together and if a recent social media post by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani is to be believed, the two actors have arrived at the hospital for the actress’ delivery. Reportedly, the couple arrived at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 7:30 am on Sunday. “#aliabhatt and #RanbirKapoor arrived at Ambani Hospital on Girgaon at 730 am today for delivery," the post by the paparazzo read.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Brahmastra actress’ delivery date is likely to be between November 20 and 30. E-Times reported the same and claimed that Alia Bhatt’s delivery date is likely to be around her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday - which is on November 28.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. Later, the Darlings actress left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon," she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In October, the Kapoor family also organised a mega baby shower ceremony for Alia which was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also graced the special event. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan among others were also present. Several pictures of the baby shower ceremony later went viral on social media in which mom-to-be Alia was seen posing in a beautiful bright yellow outfit.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which marked her first on-screen presence with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone in which she will be seen with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. Besides these, Alia has also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here