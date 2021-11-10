Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Have a Grand Wedding in April 2022: Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Recently, the actors were clicked having a gala time with their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukherji at his Diwali party. For atleast one year, media reports have been suggesting the couple has finalised a date for their wedding. Just a few days ago, a report mentioned that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in December, this year.

In a recent development, however, it has been learnt that the big day for the couple is not due until next year. As per a report in ETimes TV, a source was quoted as saying, “They would rather complete these(work) commitments and then get into the wedding groove peacefully. Beyond work commitments, the Kapoors love their family, and it’s a huge one. It will be a grand affair, and next year seems like a safer choice given the pandemic scare as well. It will also buy some time for their bungalow (Krishna Raj) renovation work."

Alia and Ranbir have featured in many commercials and ad campaigns together. However, Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji will mark their maiden collaboration in a film. The highly anticipated project has suffered several delays to release.

