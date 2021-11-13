Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Put Up a Special Performance at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's Wedding: Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot after dating for a couple of years, however, the actors have not revealed any details regarding the date or venue. Now, it is being reported that Alia’s close friend Anushka Ranjan is also looking forward to tieing the knot with her beau Aditya Seal. Anushka is Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan’s sister. To make her friend’s big day extra special, Alia is reportedly planning a special performance with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

If the report in Bollywoodlife.com is anything to go by, then the Highway actress will give a one and a half minute performance with the Rockstar actor. She has also locked the song for her special performance.

According to the report, “Alia already has a song in her mind for her performance with Ranbir Kapoor. It’s not a big performance, just a one, one and a half-minute thingy with others too, a parody. So, it’s likely to begin with Alia-Ranbir and then the others will join them."

The report further continued, “Ranbir is very shy, so let’s see if it happens and he gives a nod for the same."

Apart from Alia-Ranbir and Anushka-Aditya, rumours are also afloat of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s wedding. Both these weddings are reported to happen between November-December.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in a film for the first time with Ayan Mukherji’s Bramhastra. Mukherji, who is a close friend of Ranbir invited the couple during Kali Puja at his place.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt uploaded a new video on her YouTube video channel where she gave a glimpse of a day in her life. The video also featured Akansha as it was shot on the day when they were shooting for their first commercial ever. In the video, she answered several questions asked by fans and that’s when she revealed that her phone’s wallpaper is a photo of hers with Ranbir.

When asked about her wedding, she did not give an answer but ended the video with a cryptic expression.

