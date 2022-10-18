Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Welcome Their Baby in November End? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to embrace parenthood! Soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of their latest release ‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’, are expected to deliver a baby anytime in the November end or December first week, according a report in Pinkvilla. Sources close to the Kapoor family informed the entertainment portral that they have enrolled Alia Bhatt’s name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.

The ‘Darlings’ star announced her pregnancy in June this year. The actress tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor this year in April. Along with the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Our baby… coming soon…" She shared a picture from the hospital where she is undergoing her sonography test, while Ranbir Kapoor was seen sitting by her bedside as a supportive husband. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018.

While the couple is excited to take on their new roles in life, a report claimed that Alia is likely to take a year’s break from work to focus on the baby. Alia has two releases lined up following the baby’s birthday. These include Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

Although Alia is yet to reveal her plans for work following the arrival of the baby, a BollywoodLife report claims that she is taking a year-long break from work to focus on the baby. A source told the publication that she is allegedly in no hurry to resume work post the baby’s birth.

“Her excitement is at its peak and hence she has decided to take a good long break after the arrival of the baby. You might get surprised but Alia will take a sabbatical for at least one year and only then resume work. As she has a few releases and has completed the shooting of the same," the source claimed.

However, this would not mean that Alia would stay away from the limelight. The grapevine claimed that Alia will remain actively involved in promotions of her recently-launched maternity wear and brand promotions.

Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmastra, released in September this year. Earlier this month, their families hosted a small baby shower ceremony in the couple’s Mumbai residence.

