Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha's First Pics Out, Actress Keeps Baby Close

The first pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha are finally out! Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November. While they shared a glimpse of the little one last November, when Alia shared a post on Instagram revealing the daughter’s name, the Kapoors have kept the baby away from the limelight. However, the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of her, marking the baby’s first appearance in public.

The little one was spotted with her parents and aunt Shaheen Bhatt. Paparazzi shared pictures of the baby but did not reveal her face, respecting Alia and Ranbir’s decision to keep her identity under wraps until she’s a little older. While Alia kept Raha close as they got down from their car, she placed the little one in a stroller.

Last weekend, Alia and Ranbir met with the paparazzi in Mumbai and urged them to not reveal her face if and when they spot her. Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani and Varinder Chawla revealed that the couple met with the paparazzi on Saturday and personally requested them to not click pictures of Raha if they spot her with the family.

“Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter. The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. And most importantly, the couple has promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they’ll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin. Indeed a right and positive step taken by Ranbir and Alia," Varinder revealed on Instagram.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha on November 6. A few weeks later, she shared a picture in which she and Ranbir were seen cuddling their little one while they revealed that they’ve named their daughter Raha. Explaining the meaning of the name, Alia said, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️" she wrote.

