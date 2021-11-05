Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali is All About 'Some Light and Some Love', See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Recently, the actors were clicked having a gala time with their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukherji at his Diwali party. Alia can be seen dressed in a blue ensemble whereas Ranbir’s outfit of the day was an indigo ethnic kurta. Later in the day, the Gully Boy actress took to social media to share photos of her Diwali celebration. While she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the first series of photos she uploaded, the second one stole the thunder as it featured her beau, Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first time Alia shared a proper photo with the actor.

The first post shared by her was captioned, “Some light … ✨Happy Diwali " and the second one featuring Ranbir was captioned, “& some love .. ✨❤️ Happy Diwali "

Meanwhile, speculations around their marriage have been rife although the couple has not revealed anything on this front yet. For at least one year, media reports have been suggesting the couple has finalised a date for their wedding. Just a few days ago, a report mentioned that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in December, this year.

In a recent development, however, it has been learnt that the big day for the couple is not due until next year. As per a report in The Times Of India, Alia and Ranbir are keenly looking forward to the wedding but it is not happening this year. A source close to the couple informed the portal that Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding and have been planning their big day for a long time. They do not want to rush into it, and so a final date could take more time.

Alia and Ranbir have featured in many commercials and ad campaigns together. However, Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji will mark their maiden collaboration in a film. The highly anticipated project has suffered several delays to release.

