Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's First Pic Together From 18 Yrs Ago Spotted At Their Home, Photo Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first picture from 18 years ago surfaced on Sunday and went viral instantly. A few eagle-eyed fans noticed the vintage picture in a prep video of Gangubai Kathiawadi that Alia recently released. In the black-and-white picture, a young Alia rests her head on Ranbir’s shoulder. The photo frame is placed in one corner of their house.

While it is unclear when the picture was taken, it matches the description of the photo Sanjay Leela Bhansali had mentioned earlier this year. In an interview, SLB had revealed that he had gifted Alia a picture of her and Ranbir which was taken when she had auditioned for Black.

Speaking with Film Companion, Bhansali recalled that Alia was auditioning for the role of the young Rani Mukerji in the movie. As part of the audition, SLB asked Alia to rest her head on Ranbir’s shoulder for an audition scene but she refused.

“I made her dress up and asked Ranbir [Kapoor], who was assisting me in Black at that time, to sit with her and take some pictures. I asked her to put her head on his shoulder and she said no, because she was feeling shy," he recalled. However, a few moments later, Alia rested her head on his shoulder. “I was talking to Soni when I suddenly saw her head go on to his shoulder. I have that picture of the two of them, which I sent her during her last birthday. It was a little black and white copy," the director added. Alia was about nine to 11 years old at the time.

The picture came as a sweet surprise to fans especially since the couple just got married. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 at Ranbir’s home Vastu. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by family and very few friends.

