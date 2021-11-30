Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Gets Postponed Again Due to This Reason?

Apart from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also speculated to tie the knot this year. Rumours around Alia and Ranbir’s wedding have been doing rounds for a long time now. Reports were rife that the duo will get hitched in December. However, according to the latest report, the duo has postponed their wedding by over a year. Hence, the wedding is likely to take place in December 2022.

A source close to the actors revealed to Bollywood Life, that both Alia and Ranbir have “choc-a-bloc shoot schedules" for their respective films. As far as the marriage is concerned, it’s been learned that the two are planning for a destination wedding, outside India. Therefore, the arrangements and prepping will take some time. The couple will also carve out time from their tight schedule for vacation before and after the wedding.

Another reason for delaying the marriage is perhaps their upcoming film Brahmastra. The makers, as well as Ranbir and Alia, want the film to release before they exchange their wedding vows. As of the latest update, the film is scheduled to release in September 2022, so the wedding could take place probably by the end of next year or early 2023.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The movie also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Ranbir and Alia are building their dream home which also will get ready by mid-next year, and further, the two will take a couple of months to set up the interior of the house. So, considering all the reported reasons, it could be said that Ranbir-Alia fans have to wait a little longer to witness the dreamy wedding.

On one hand, where Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ in the pipeline and he is also a part of Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Karan Johar’s Takht’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, in her kitty.

