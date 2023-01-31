Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan won everyone’s hearts when they appeared in Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student Of The Year. The two actors then worked together in several other films including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank. Their on-screen chemistry was widely loved by all. While the two have not shared the screen for a long time now, they were snapped together on Tuesday as they attended an event.

For the event, Alia Bhatt sported a pastel-coloured floral outfit. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan looked dapper as always in an orange tee layered with a brown jacket. In a video that surfaced on social media, the two were seen interacting with each other.

This left ‘Varia’ fans in complete awe. While one of the social media users called them ‘favourites’, another user wrote, “looking so beautiful". “İ am not crying," a third comment read. “VARUN AND ALIA, AFTER SO LONGG REALLY WANNA SEE THEM ONSCREEN ASAP!!!!" one of the Tweets read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline which will be released in April next year. Besides these, she will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaara.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the horror-comedy film ‘Bhediya’ by filmmaker Amar Kaushik. Next, he will be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Bawal with Janhvi Kapoor.

