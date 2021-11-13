Alia Bhatt Answers Question on Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Her Wallpaper Featuring Beau

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel that gives her fans a glimpse of a day in her life. After being requested by her followers to do so, she took her fans through her schedule and answered several questions asked by them back in March. The questions varied from fun ones like what her last Google search is to crucial ones like when she is tieing the knot.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Have a Grand Wedding in April 2022: Report

Advertisement

The video started with Alia driving to a studio at 7 in the morning to shoot for a mattress brand with her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. All over the day, she answered several questions asked by fans. She revealed that her current favourite song is Tu Aake Dekh Le and her last Goole search is ‘shimla mirchi’ (capsicum). When asked to show her phone’s wallpaper she revealed that it is a picture of her with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

She answered several other questions by fans but the last question caught our attention. A lot of users asked her when she is getting married. Although Alia did not give any answer to that, she gave a cryptic facial expression and ended her video.

It is reported that Alia Bhatta and her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot soon, although neither of them has confirmed the dates. Recently, the actors were clicked having a gala time with their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukherji at his Diwali party. Just a few days ago, a report mentioned that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in December, this year.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Looks Absolutely Stunning Hitting the Gym Like This

In a recent development, however, it has been learnt that the big day for the couple is not due until next year. As per a report in ETimes TV, a source was quoted as saying, “They would rather complete these(work) commitments and then get into the wedding groove peacefully. Beyond work commitments, the Kapoors love their family, and it’s a huge one. It will be a grand affair, and next year seems like a safer choice given the pandemic scare as well. It will also buy some time for their bungalow (Krishna Raj) renovation work."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.