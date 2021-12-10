Alia Bhatt at RRR Trailer Launch: I Was Even Willing to Do a Walk On Part in a Rajamouli Film

Alia Bhatt will soon make her South debut with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The trailer of the film was released today in Mumbai in the presence of fans and media. The filmmaker, along with Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, was present at the launch. Ram Charan had to miss the event due to family engagements.

The Raazi actor, who plays the role of Sita, has been receiving a positive response. She revealed how a chance encounter at an airport with Rajamouli ended up making her a part of RRR. She said, “When I met him at the airport, I went up to him and said, ‘Sir! I want to work with you. I will do anything, just give me a part in your film.’ I just wanted to work with him."

Co-incidentally, Rajamouli was looking for someone as Sita in RRR. After a few online meetings to firm up the deal, Alia finally went to Hyderabad and formally signed on for the film. “I was willing to do even a walk on part in Rajamouli sir’s film because I wanted to be a part of his vision and his cinema," she said.

Talking about her experience of working on the film, Bhatt added, “I was excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language, I had to learn the lines by heart, I wanted to make sure I said those lines well and took proper pauses and more. But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready and made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it is over, but hopefully there will be more films with him in the future," said the actor who learnt Telugu so that she could deliver her lines rather than dubbing her voice.

Bhatt will also be seen playing the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was earlier supposed to release on January 6 and clash with RRR, but Bhansali, along with the team, decided to postpone the film and release it on February 18.

When the actress was asked if she was tensed about both her films clashing at the box-office, she said, “I am somebody who trusts their directors and producers. Rajamouli sir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir are who they are because of their minds and their understanding of cinema. So there was nothing for me to worry about. Even at that moment, I was like, “What will happen? It’ll be Alia vs Alia, Ajay vs Ajay (both films also feature Ajay Devgn) But eventually it didn’t happen that way."

