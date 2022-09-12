Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji Thank All As Brahmastra Rules Worldwide Box Office After Opening Weekend With Rs 225 Cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has finally ended Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office. After registering a record opening of Rs 75 crores worldwide on its opening day and then collecting Rs 85 crores on Saturday, Brahmastra earned Rs 65 on Sunday. This means that film saw a massive decline on Sunday at the box office. However, despite this decline, the total worldwide collection of Brahmastra after its opening weekend stands at Rs 225 crore.

Alia Bhatt shared the same on her Instagram account via a video and expressed gratitude towards fans. “A weekend full of light and our hearts full of love," she wrote.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and shared the nett box office collection of Brahmastra’s Hindi version. He mentioned that the Hindi version earned Rs 39.5 crore nett on Sunday, taking its total collection in the language to far to Rs 108.5 crore (nett).

Meanwhile, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also took to social media and penned down a long note thanking fans. “I feel proud that we managed to create a great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality," a part of his note read. The filmmaker also claimed that Brahmastra is now the number one movie at the global box office this weekend.

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva was released on September 9 and is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy. Besides Ranbir and Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

News18 Showsha’s review of Brahmastra read, “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work."

