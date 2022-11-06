Shaheen Bhatt 'Can't Stop Weeping' After Sister Alia's Baby is Born, Pooja Bhatt Says 'World is Illuminated'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Family members of the Bollywood couple are ecstatic with the the new, adorable member in their family, and have been expressing their feelings on social media. Alia Bhatt’s sisters Shahen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt have shared their feelings on their respective social media handles.

Shaheen shared the announcement post put up by Alia after the delivery and wrote, “I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed." The new maasi received congratulatory messages from the likes of Shweta Bachchan and Anushka Ranjan. Check it out:

Alia’s mother, actress Soni Razdan, also shared the announcement and wrote, “Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over."

Their older sister Pooja Bhatt also shared the announcement photo on her Instagram story with a note referring to Ranbir-Alia’s film Brahmastra. “And just like that, the world is illuminated with light," she wrote.

Soon after the delivery, Alia posted on Instagram expressing their feelings as new parents. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

