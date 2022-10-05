Alia Bhatt Baby Shower: Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt Deck Up For Special Ceremony

Alia Bhatt baby shower: Alia Bhatt’s family members Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and more were spotted making their way to Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai house for her baby shower (godh bharai). It was previously reported that the family would be coming together for a private baby shower ceremony in the first week of October.

In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, and Pooja Bhatt, were seen making their way to Vaastu, the soon-to-be-parents home. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was also seen joining the family on the special occasion. Late Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi was also spotted at the venue.

Fans would recall that Alia and Ranbir had also hosted their wedding ceremonies at Vaastu in April. The Kapoor and Bhatts were dressed in vibrant colours for the occasion. They waved and smiled for the cameras as they made their way to the ceremony.

If a report in IndiaToday.in is anything to go by, then the actress will be having a vegan-themed menu at the baby shower. The report further states that Alia is going for unique decor and they are going to have pictures from Ranbir and her childhood.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Two months after their wedding, Alia surprised her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy via her Instagram handle. She dropped an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor and herself. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Our baby coming soon."

