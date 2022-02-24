Alia Bhatt Begins Countdown For Gangubai Kathiawadi Release With Latest Photoshoot: ‘One Day To Go’

A day ahead of the release of her much-anticipated flick Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt has begun the countdown. The Student Of The Year actress took to Instagram treated her fans to a couple of smiling pictures. Needless to say, the actress looked uber chic in a casual avatar.

The 28-year-old actress shared a post on Instagram that featured a couple of Alia’s pictures from a photoshoot. In the first photo, Alia is all smiles looked beautiful in a white strappy crop top and blue denim pants. The actress gave the picture a Gangubai twist as she did her signature Namaste pose from the film. She posed in front of a beige backdrop with a crescent moon imprint.

The second photo sees Alia posing in front of bright light and staring right into the lens. The actress looked stunning as she rocked a dewy base, pink blush, beaming highlighter, and nude lipstick. She kept her luscious locks open while posing for the camera. The last picture is the snap of Alia’s hand as she raises her index finger, which had a crescent moon-shaped pink ring on- with this photo, Alia Bhatt reminds her fans that only one day is left for the release of her film.

Taking to the captions, the Highway actress wrote," One day to go," along with white heart and moon emoticons.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, celebs from the industry including Neha Dhupia and more than 2.8 million fans liked the post. Scores of fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emoticons.

In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Alia will be seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn will also be making a cameo in the film.

Earlier today, Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking an injunction on the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi which was filed by Babu Ravji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of the real Gangubai. While he had claimed that the movie was defamatory, the top court on Thursday upheld the Bombay High Court’s ruling and said that Shah could not prove that he was really the adopted son of late Gangubai. The court further refused to put a stay on the release of the movie.

