Alia Bhatt Believes Salaries of Bollywood Actors Should Be 'Reassessed' After Multiple Flops

Alia Bhatt has been painting the town read ever since she tied the knots with her long-time beau Ranbir Kapoor and later announced she was going to be a mother. To top that, the much-awaited trailer for her upcoming film ‘Darlings’ has managed to captivate the fans with her exquisite acting skills and phenomenal screen presence. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress who is quite vocal about her views has recently shared her opinion on the changing value of stardom.

During a candid conversation with Express Adda, Alia responded about the meaning of stardom, especially in the ongoing context of back-to-back debacles at the Box office, and whether that alone determines the bankability and relevance of a Bollywood star. She said, “What makes a star? It’s the love, but there is also a certain kind of star who will bring in the money at the box office. But that cannot happen now without content, ultimately it’s the power of the content that is pulling the audience to cinemas. Of course, there is a certain larger-than-life experience on the big screen which you cannot replace, but the depth of good content standing the test of time is something people should go for, and do go for. So, the stardom comes from the content you give to the people."

She further explained that the salaries of the actors should be balanced out if the movie fails to perform at the Box Office. The actress also cited examples of the actors who refused to take any pending fees especially when the film has turned out to be a dud. She expressed, “I agree that stars’ salaries should be balanced out against the budget of the film. But then, I am no one to tell anyone what they should charge, kyunki main toh choti hun(Because I am still young). If you ask me if some reassessing in general needs to happen, I’m sure all the producers are thinking that way… Even a star is thinking that way."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s new age romantic flick ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ where she would star alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The much-hyped film is slated to release on February 10, 2023. The Gangubai Kathiawad actress is also looking forward to the much-anticipated release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

