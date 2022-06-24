Alia Bhatt Calls Mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor 'Mind Blowing' in Jugjugg Jeeyo, Lauds the Entire Cast

Raj Mehta directorial Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor released on the big screen today, June 24. The film opened to pretty positive reviews and fans are especially lauding the performances of the star cast. Jugjugg Jeeyo also marks Neetu’s return to the screen after several years and her first film after the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor. Apart from fans and critics, Bollywood celebrities, too, praised the film.

Among them, Alia Bhatt shared a review of the film and praised her mother-in-law Neetu along with the rest of the cast members. Alia married the veteran actor’s son Ranbir Kapoor in April this year.

Taking to her Instagram Story section, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress tagged Neetu and wrote, “you are just mind blowing." She then called her friend Varun Dhawan a star and added that Kiara’s performance made her cry. Alia added that the veteran actor Anil Kapoor made her laugh all throughout the film and concluded her appreciation note by giving a shout-out to the director, Raj Mehta.

Apart from Varun, Kiara, Anil and Neetu, the film also starred Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli, Tisca Chopra and Varun Sood.

News18’s review of the film reads, “The entire cast, in its totality, is good too. Varun Dhawan plays the man stuck between his own failing relationship and the person who takes upon himself the responsibility to save his parents’ marriage. He has to covey emotional upheaval while maintaining comic timing in the first half, and he does so deftly. It is also made possible by Anil Kapoor’s impeccable performance. He is effortless in his portrayal of Bheem, the man whose character provides the main element of surprise in the movie. He makes acting seem like a cakewalk."

