Alia Bhatt Calls Mother Soni Razdan 'Her Safest Place' On Latter's Birthday, See Post Here

Veteran actress Soni Razdan turned 66 on Tuesday. Known for her stellar performances in films like Mandi, Saaransh, Trikaal, Gumrah, Monsoon Wedding and Raazi among all the other gems, Razdan had also made major strides on television with Buniyaad. To mark this special occasion, her doting daughter and actress Alia Bhatt, who has been making major headlines in 2022, penned a lovely note for her mother calling her ‘the safest place’.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle post Diwali to share a couple of lovely pictures of Razdan. In the first picture, the Call My Agent actress can be seen seated comfortably on the couch in a sky-blue kurta set. On the other hand, the other picture is black and white and it shows Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan giggling over something.

Advertisement

The Brahmastra actress wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the most incredible human - my safest place - the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today … I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family - you the the anchor of lives .. and no amount of love will ever be enough ma," followed by heart emoticons. Several fans have extended their wishes as well.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Soni Razdan will be seen in Pippa, a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (played by Ishaan Khatter), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Advertisement

On the other hand, soon-to-be-mom Alia Bhatt has been reveling in the success of Brahmastra. The actress will be seen next in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film would also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here