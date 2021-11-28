Alia Bhatt Calls Sister Shaheen Bhatt Her 'Safe Place', Soni Razdan Dedicates Poem to Daughter on Birthday

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is celebrating her birthday today. To mark the occasion, Alia took to Instagram to share a mushy picture of them that ooze sibling love. She penned a beautiful message for Shaheen along with it. Both the Bhatt sisters share a very strong bond and it is evident from the way they support each other both on social media and in real life. Calling her sister her happy and safe place, she wrote, "

Happy birthday my sweetie.My happy place.My safe place. My mother My best friend My child I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love! I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! ☔️❤️ I love you my melon ☀️"

A couple of days back, Shaheen had taken to her Instagram Story section to share an appreciation post for Alia.

Their mother veteran actress Soni Razdan, too, penned an emotional note for her daughter. She shared her picture and dedicated a poem to her. Her post read, " A little poem for my dearest Shaheen on her birthday Happy Birthday my sweetness and light Your love and perfection makes everything light The day you were born the sun shone so bright And in more ways than one day never became night (Ha ha you know what I mean right About babies who don’t sleep in the night) What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion Times better than you’ll ever know So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go You’re smart and your special, you’re all heart and compassion Your way with words won’t go out of fashion That’s cause my darling you’re so honest and strong In my eyes you can do no wrong Wish you all the love and the glory As you continue to write your story Happy Birthday my sweetness and light My love for you will always shine bright Love Mama ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Ridhima Kapoor left a heart emoji in the comment section. Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter, too, commented saying, “his is adorable ☺️ but you could actually turn this into a mom rap, no cap "

Shaheen Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt’s elder daughter with Soni Razdan.

