Alia Bhatt Can't Hide Her Excitement as Amul Girl Approves Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘Oh!My!God!’

As Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to rake in the moolah at the box office with an earning of over Rs 39.12 crore this weekend, popular dairy brand Amul celebrated the occasion by sharing a graphic poster dedicated to the Raazi actress.

The dairy giant Amul never fails to surprise with its graphic posters and on Monday, they shared a cute and quirky poster of Alia Bhatt’s recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi as a new advert. In the advert, the Amul girl can be seen dressed in similar clothes as Alia’s Gangubai along with a bread and butter knife in her hand. Cartoon’s tagline read, “ Khalia Bhutter?" which seems to be somewhat similar to the actresses’ name. Even the font of the tagline resembled the pattern the title of the film is mentioned in the movie poster and hoardings.

Taking to the captions, Amul wrote, “The success of Bollywood’s new release, Gangubai Kathiawadi…"

Alia, who seemed quite excited about this, took no time in sharing it on her Instagram account. Along with the post, Alia wrote, “Oh!My!God!" and added white heart emoticons. Alia even added the hashtag, “#AaGayiHainGangu," (Gangu has come), with a crescent moon emoticon.

This time, the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi seems to have hit the right chord. Alia seems to have impressed everyone living and imaginary too! The movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been getting a positive response from both, the audience and critics. The film is also ruling box office collection. With each passing day, the earnings of the movie are increasing. While Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Rs 10 Crores on its opening day and Rs 13.32 crore on its second day, Sunday saw an even bigger jump. The film earned Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday taking its total box office collection so far to Rs 39.12 crore.

For the unversed, the film was first premiered on February 16 at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and received a huge round of applause at the screening. Gangubai Kathiwadi is a biopic film that revolves around a powerful woman of the same name, who, from a mere sex worker, became the queen of Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura. The story is based in the 1960s and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role with Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo. Apart from the two, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles.

